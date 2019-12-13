Mystery shrouds teacher’s death at Kharar complex

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:59 IST

A 35-year-old teacher was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her tuition centre at Jiddah Complex in Kharar on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sharanjeet Kaur, a resident of Rasulpur village of Fatehgarh Sahib. She is survived by her husband, Paramjeet Singh, who works at a private firm in Fatehgarh Sahib, and two children.

Police said Kaur had moved to Old Sunny Enclave, Kharar, two months ago, and opened a tuition centre at the Jiddah commercial complex.

On Thursday afternoon, when her co-worker came back from somewhere, he found her unconscious in her office, said ASI Jaswant Singh, the investigating officer of the case.

He said on being informed, police reached the spot and found blood oozing from Kaur’s mouth. She was rushed to Kharar civil hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the civil hospital. “We will consider further legal action after ascertaining the cause of death through the post-mortem report, which is expected on Monday,” the ASI said.

He added that the body bore no injury marks. Besides, no suicide note was recovered from the tuition centre.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).