NAAC accreditation, digital infrastructure on agenda for state meeting

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:52 IST

Gurugram: The Haryana higher education department will take up the issue of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation of government colleges, apart from a host of other issues such as digital infrastructure and online admissions, in a two-day meeting of principals of all government colleges starting Thursday. The NAAC accreditation is going to be an important focus area of the meeting, with the department taking stock of all initiatives that have been taken by the colleges for improving their grade.

In a letter shared with government college principals on Tuesday, the department outlined 14 areas that would be taken up for assessment with the new director general of the department on Friday.

In the letter, colleges have been asked to submit dossiers on various issues, including feedback and suggestions on the online admission process, existing infrastructure, digital infrastructure requirements, and NAAC status, among the major focus areas.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said the department is keen on getting all colleges accredited by both NAAC and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). “The NIRF uses methods which are used by international agencies. Not many Indian institutes make it to the top ranks. Colleges need to be better prepared for going through such a process. The department has laid a lot of emphasis on these rankings,” said Yadav.

Yadav said the department is working towards a model in which higher education institutions would receive funds based on their performance. “Institutions which are doing better or have a higher NAAC grade would be prioritised when it comes to funding, be it for digital or physical infrastructure,” he said. The department has set the NAAC grade bar above 2.5 as the minimum target and colleges have been asked to table a report of the steps taken for achieving the same.

Pooja Khullar, principal of the Dronacharya Government College, said that updates on important focus areas of the college will be discussed in the meeting, on Thursday and Friday. “We have lined up our demands for introduction of new courses and other facilities, and based on the available infrastructure, the department will be approving the requests. Problems that we encountered in the online admission process will also be taken up,” said Khullar.