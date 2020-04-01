e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nabha residents shower flowers on sanitation workers amid coronavirus crisis, win praise from Punjab CM

Nabha residents shower flowers on sanitation workers amid coronavirus crisis, win praise from Punjab CM

Capt Amarinder Singh tweets video of Nabha residents, says it’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hindustantimes
         

PATIALA: In a gesture of gratitude, residents of Nabha town of Patiala district applauded sanitation workers by clapping and showering flower petals on them.

The sanitation workers are ensuring cleanliness in the township amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Some people even offered garlands of currency notes to one of the safai workers on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh posted the video where people of Nabha are seen lauding the sanitation workers and appreciated their benevolent gesture.

“Pleased to see the applause and affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let’s keep it up and cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19,” Capt Singh tweeted.

top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities