Nabha residents shower flowers on sanitation workers amid coronavirus crisis, win praise from Punjab CM

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:01 IST

PATIALA: In a gesture of gratitude, residents of Nabha town of Patiala district applauded sanitation workers by clapping and showering flower petals on them.

The sanitation workers are ensuring cleanliness in the township amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Some people even offered garlands of currency notes to one of the safai workers on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh posted the video where people of Nabha are seen lauding the sanitation workers and appreciated their benevolent gesture.

“Pleased to see the applause and affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let’s keep it up and cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19,” Capt Singh tweeted.