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National Institute of Technology student dies by suicide, sparks row

This incident marks the third suspected suicide at the institute this month and triggering student protests over alleged delays in response by authorities.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 09:49 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya, Bhavey Nagpal
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A second-year student was found dead at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, on Thursday, police said, marking the third suspected suicide at the institute this month and triggering student protests over alleged delays in response by authorities.

Kurukshetra police said the 20-year-old student was from Bihar’s Buxar district. An autopsy was conducted in the presence of the family and the matter is under investigation. “An autopsy was conducted at LNJP hospital… and the body was handed over to the family. We are further investigating the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

An NIT-Kurukshetra official said the institute had already initiated measures to review student mental health but the latest incident underlines the need to “strengthen support systems”.

Also Read: 4 suicides in 2 months trigger protests at NIT Kurukshetra

Protesting students alleged administrative negligence, claiming delays in response. The institute did not address these allegations in its statement to HT.

The institute has announced “preparatory holidays” from April 17 to May 4. Students questioned the move, noting that classes scheduled until April 22 were cancelled despite incomplete syllabus coverage.

The latest death marks the fourth such case on campus in less than two months. A first-semester student was found dead on February 16, followed by incidents on March 31 and April 8.

A member of a three-member review committee set up by the Union education ministry said the recent incidents have prompted scrutiny of student support systems alongside governance and institutional functioning. The panel is expected to visit the institute next week.

The cases come amid wider concern over student mental health.

In March 2025, the Supreme Court set up a National Task Force on student suicides, and in January 2026 issued interim directions requiring institutions to report all unnatural deaths and refrain from penalising students over scholarship delays.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

nit kurukshetra mental health
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