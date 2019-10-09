National leaders will join Cong campaign soon: Thorat

cities

PUNE The national leaders will soon join the poll campaign in Maharashtra ahead of assembly elections,” said Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress unit president.

The leader addressed the media at the Congress Bhavan on Wednesday as the public rally at Somwar peth was cancelled due to heavy rains.

“We have assigned campaign responsibility among state leaders. National leaders will join the campaign soon and we are in touch with them,” said Thorat.

“Rahul Gandhi is travelling abroad and will join the campaign any time,” he said.

Thorat criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to provide monetary assistance to flood-affected victims in the state. “I visited the affected areas of western Maharashtra and found that the Centre has failed to provide adequate monetary help to victims,” said Thorat.

