e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

National leaders will join Cong campaign soon: Thorat

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The national leaders will soon join the poll campaign in Maharashtra ahead of assembly elections,” said Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress unit president.

The leader addressed the media at the Congress Bhavan on Wednesday as the public rally at Somwar peth was cancelled due to heavy rains.

“We have assigned campaign responsibility among state leaders. National leaders will join the campaign soon and we are in touch with them,” said Thorat.

“Rahul Gandhi is travelling abroad and will join the campaign any time,” he said.

Thorat criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to provide monetary assistance to flood-affected victims in the state. “I visited the affected areas of western Maharashtra and found that the Centre has failed to provide adequate monetary help to victims,” said Thorat.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 21:21 IST

top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities