National Municipal School Games begins

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:52 IST

New Delhi:

The first ‘National Municipal School Games’ was inaugurated at the Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Stadium in Kakrola near Dwarka, on Thursday.

The three-day event is being hosted by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Over 500 students from across India are participating.

The students are from schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation and Amravati Municipal Corporation, besides those from Delhi’s three civic corporations, the Delhi Cantonment Board and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Competitions like throwball, table tennis, volleyball, chess, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, pope skipping are being organised on the first two days. The prize distribution will be held in the closing ceremony on February 22, education department officials of SDMC said.

SDMC mayor Sunita Kangra said, “This is the first time SDMC is organising this mega sports event. It’s a good platform where students of municipal schools can showcase their sporting skills and talent.”

Chairperson, Education Committee of SDMC, Nandini Sharma, said, “Our students are getting an opportunity to compete with students of other states and this will give them more confidence.”