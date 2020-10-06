e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹35 lakh fine for Covid-19 violations

Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹35 lakh fine for Covid-19 violations

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:03 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
         

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected ₹35 lakh in fine from those violating Covid-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks, among other from April 29 till date.

Special ward level squads have been formed to levy fine and ensure the guidelines are followed. Those violating the norms are also given a rose and an appeal is made to henceforth follow the rules. The corporation collects fine of ₹1,000 for spitting in public place, ₹500 for not wearing a mask, ₹200 for flouting social distancing norms and ₹2,000 for shopkeepers and traders flouting the social distancing norms.

NMMC civic chief Abhijit Bangar, said, “Under the circumstances, to prevent the spread of the Covid pandemic, regular use of masks, washing of hands and maintaining adequate distance are of utmost importance. However, some residents continue to violate the norms.” He further said that the NMMC’s intention is not to harass anyone or earn from this drive. It is being done to control the pandemic.

top news
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In