Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹35 lakh fine for Covid-19 violations

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:03 IST

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected ₹35 lakh in fine from those violating Covid-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks, among other from April 29 till date.

Special ward level squads have been formed to levy fine and ensure the guidelines are followed. Those violating the norms are also given a rose and an appeal is made to henceforth follow the rules. The corporation collects fine of ₹1,000 for spitting in public place, ₹500 for not wearing a mask, ₹200 for flouting social distancing norms and ₹2,000 for shopkeepers and traders flouting the social distancing norms.

NMMC civic chief Abhijit Bangar, said, “Under the circumstances, to prevent the spread of the Covid pandemic, regular use of masks, washing of hands and maintaining adequate distance are of utmost importance. However, some residents continue to violate the norms.” He further said that the NMMC’s intention is not to harass anyone or earn from this drive. It is being done to control the pandemic.