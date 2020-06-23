Navi Mumbai inches towards 5,000-case mark; 120 new Covid cases reported on Monday

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:38 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday reported 120 new Covid-19 cases, bringing it closer to the 5,000-case mark with a total of 4,961 cases so far. Four deaths were also reported on the day, taking the toll to 164.

Sixty-two people were discharged on the day after testing negative. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 57% from 60%.

In Navi Mumbai, 17,289 people have been tested so far, of whom 11,542 tested negative and results of 786 are pending.

Of the 120 new cases, 10 are from Belapur, 26 from Nerul, 11 from Vashi, nine from Turbhe, 32 from Kopar Khairane, 13 from Ghansoli, 14 from Airoli and five from Digha. There are also eight children among the new cases.

Meanwhile, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported 53 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 1,382. The city also reported two deaths, taking the toll to 58. As many as 56 people also recovered from the disease and were discharged on Monday.

Of the 53 new cases, Panvel reported eight, New Panvel two, Khanda colony one, Kalamboli 12, Kamothe 11, Kharghar 13 and Taloja reported six.