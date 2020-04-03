e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai police start senior citizen cell

Navi Mumbai police start senior citizen cell

cities Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:19 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai police have got in touch with 965 senior citizens in the past five days and provided them with groceries and medicines. Five special teams have been calling the elderly every day to get an update about their health and to check if they require any assistance. Suresh Rao, 85, a resident of Belapur contacted the police after he ran out of medicines, following which the police delivered it to his doorstep. The police have requested citizens to contact the senior citizen cell on 022 37575928 or send a text message on 8424820665.

top news
Bookings closed for domestic, international travel till Apr 30: Air India
Bookings closed for domestic, international travel till Apr 30: Air India
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
With 71 positive cases, Pune is Maharashtra’s 2nd Covid-19 hotspot
With 71 positive cases, Pune is Maharashtra’s 2nd Covid-19 hotspot
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities