Navi Mumbai police start senior citizen cell

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:19 IST

Navi Mumbai police have got in touch with 965 senior citizens in the past five days and provided them with groceries and medicines. Five special teams have been calling the elderly every day to get an update about their health and to check if they require any assistance. Suresh Rao, 85, a resident of Belapur contacted the police after he ran out of medicines, following which the police delivered it to his doorstep. The police have requested citizens to contact the senior citizen cell on 022 37575928 or send a text message on 8424820665.