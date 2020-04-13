e-paper
Navi Mumbai records 11 new Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:15 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Padmja Sinha and Sajana Nambiar
Eleven positive cases of Covid-19 were reported from Navi Mumbai on Monday, taking the city’s tally to 50. It is the highest rise of cases in a day.

After a 54-year-old man died on Friday of coronavirus, six members of his family in Belapur gaon have tested positive.

NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have decided to shift those who have tested positive to Indiabulls institutional quarantine facility in Panvel.”

A 38-year-old Ola cab driver tested positive in Panvel on Monday.

A Panvel City Municipal Corporation official said, “The driver has been admitted to sub-district hospital in Panvel. He used to ferry passengers from the international airport.”

Two people tested positive in Uran on Sunday.

Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “We have 23 cases in PCMC and six in Raigad rural area, taking the total in the region to 29.”

One new case of Covid-19 was reported in Dombivli on Monday. The 30-year-old man, who tested positive, is from Dombivli (West).

“We are yet to find how he got infected,” said an official of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, which has recorded 56 cases so far.

Eleven have been discharged after treatment.

