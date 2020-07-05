e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai records 191 Covid cases on Sunday

Navi Mumbai records 191 Covid cases on Sunday

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:38 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai on Sunday reported 191 Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The total number of cases has now gone up to 7,793, while the death toll is 244.

The highest number of cases were reported from Airoli and Ghansoli, both areas saw 36 new cases, followed by 28 in Kopar Khairane and 30 in Neral. Till Sunday, 4433 people have recovered with the recovery percentage at 57%. The active cases are still over 3000 at 3116.

Panvel, on Sunday, recorded the second highest single-day spike with 145 case and one death. Panvel City Municipal Corporation has so far reported 2,858 Covid-19 positive cases and 83 deaths. There are presently 1,146 active positive cases while 1,629 patients have recovered.

top news
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Karnataka sees surge of 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
Karnataka sees surge of 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In