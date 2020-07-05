Navi Mumbai records 191 Covid cases on Sunday

cities

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:38 IST

Navi Mumbai on Sunday reported 191 Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The total number of cases has now gone up to 7,793, while the death toll is 244.

The highest number of cases were reported from Airoli and Ghansoli, both areas saw 36 new cases, followed by 28 in Kopar Khairane and 30 in Neral. Till Sunday, 4433 people have recovered with the recovery percentage at 57%. The active cases are still over 3000 at 3116.

Panvel, on Sunday, recorded the second highest single-day spike with 145 case and one death. Panvel City Municipal Corporation has so far reported 2,858 Covid-19 positive cases and 83 deaths. There are presently 1,146 active positive cases while 1,629 patients have recovered.