NCL develops superior, cheaper technology for paracetamol; 2 firms sign NDA

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:12 IST

PUNE: The National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a superior and cheaper technology for the manufacture of the widely used drug, paracetamol.

This technology could help Indian drug manufacturers compete more effectively against their Chinese counterparts who dominate the global production of paracetamol.

Estimated to bring down the production cost by 15-20%, the NCL technology will free the manufacturing process from the use of acetic anhydride, said NCL’s principal scientist, Sanjay Kamble.

The replacement of acetic anhydride as an acylating agent, which is an integral part of the current technology is one of the factors in cost-reduction. “The process of separating acetic acid and paracetamol formed using the current technology is expensive. The consumption of the raw material per kg of the product is also a factor,” he said.

“Furthermore, the drug is made in batches in the current process. Using our process, the process can be made continuous. This will also help in maintaining consistency,” he noted.

Used widely in the treatment of flu, common cold and pain management, two pharmaceutical companies have signed a non-disclosure agreement with NCL as an initial step in introducing the drug manufactured by the new process.

NCL has already developed a pilot scale production process at its Pune facility. The technology used to support the process will take up less space as compared to the previous one, Kamble said.

Paraectamol, also known as acetaminophen, is produced by more than 170 brands across India.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 08:12 IST