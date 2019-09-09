e-paper
NCP’s Ganesh Naik, corporators from Navi Mumbai to join BJP 

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:32 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporators will meet the Konkan commissioner on September 11 and submit a letter stating that their party will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

This comes ahead of the state Assembly polls and their party leader Ganesh Naik set to formally join the BJP on the same day. According to NCP sources, “Ganesh Naik and his elder son, former MP Sanjeev Naik, along with NCP corporators and office bearers from Navi Mumbai and Thane will join the BJP at a programme which will be held at the Cidco exhibition centre in Vashi at 5pm on September 11.”

The corporators had assembled at the Mayor’s bungalow at Parsik Hilll in Nerul on Monday to meet the Naiks and submit their affidavit to the Konkan commissioner. “All 55 corporators have signed the affidavit to merge our group with the BJP. We expected to complete the process on Monday. But, owing to some technical reasons it was not done,” said Anant Sutar, former NCP city president.

Submission of the affidavit will ensure they do not attract the provisions of the anti-defection law when they support the BJP.

Sutar said there are some more documents required to be submitted to the commissioner. “There are just two NCP corporators who are not joining us and hence, there is no challenge to us. NMMC will soon be ruled by the BJP.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 23:32 IST

