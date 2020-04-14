Need to unitedly fight Covid-19 crisis, CM in all-party meet

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:17 IST

Chandigarh Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that the state would follow complete curfew till May 3, in line with the extension in the national lockdown.

Amarinder had extended the curfew in the state till May 1 earlier but announced an increase in its duration by two more days at a video conference held with leaders of all parties in the state to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. Citing the gravity of the situation, the chief minister assured all the political parties in the state of aggressive measures, including large-scale testing, in its war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CM urged all political parties to unitedly fight the battle against Covid-19, rising above political considerations. “We will actively consider all your suggestions to ensure an effective and holistic response to the current crisis,” he said, appreciating the support extended by them to his government.

He told them that the lockdown had so far helped curb the spread, and the state’s count of cases was currently among the lowest in the country. Pointing out that medical experts were suggesting that five weeks of lockdown could really improve the situation, he promised all-out efforts to succeed in the battle against the pandemic.

In response to various suggestions made during the meeting, Amarinder said he had taken note of all, especially the concerns relating to the workers, and would take steps to address the same. Acceding to his government’s request, the Centre had already allowed commencement of operations in industries that could accommodate migrant labourers, and four had already started operating in Bathinda, with Ludhiana also gearing up to begin working, he said.

On a suggestion from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the health department was directed to consider getting approval for testing at the SGPC-run hospitals, in order to scale up the tests further. He further said he had written to the prime minister seeking release of the MPLAD funds to enable the MPs to use it for the fight against the virus in their districts.

There was consensus among all parties on the need to take strict action against, even takeover of, private hospitals not supporting the government in these critical times. On the issue of most private hospitals and OPDs being closed, the CM said they had already been issued a stern warning and action would be taken against those not heeding it. In many cases, he said, the infrastructure of private hospitals was being used by the government in the pandemic battle.

Several leaders raised the issue of the Sikh pilgrims stranded at Hazoor Sahib in Nanded. To which, the chief minister said he had already spoken to the central government and the pilgrims would be brought back as soon as inter-state movement was permitted. Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar thanked all the parties for their support to the government in these tough times. He suggested an all-party delegation to approach the Centre for a substantial financial relief package for Punjab, which continues to feed the nation even in this critical time.

Sukhbir seeks six month moratorium on all cooperative loans

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal sought a moratorium on all cooperative loans for six months, besides exemption for the poor from electricity and water charges for six months. He said that milk producers were suffering due to closure of private milk collection centres and milk chilling plants, requesting the CM to direct deputy commissioners to allow opening of all milk collection centres and chilling plants.

In response, ACS (development) Vishwajit Khanna said there was no limit on the produce that a farmer could bring to the mandis, with passes to be issued as per their respective yields. He also said the government had already deferred payment against cooperative bank loans by three months.