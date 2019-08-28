Need unique ID for water bodies in Delhi: NGT

cities

New Delhi: All water bodies in the national capital must be provided with Unique Identification Numbers (UID) after properly demarcating them and mapping them on GPS platforms so that they can be better conserved, a monitoring committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has suggested.

“The land-owning agencies shall ensure prevention of encroachments of the water bodies. For this purpose, they shall demarcate the water bodies and update revenue records. UIDs shall be given to each water body. The government agencies should, on a priority basis, start mapping the small water bodies on GPS platforms and monitoring their water quality,” said a report prepared by the committee headed by former high court judge Justice SP Garg.

In 2018, the Delhi government had announced that there were around 1,000 - 1,200 water bodies in the city, out of which around 600 could be revived. While the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is reviving around 200 such water bodies, the irrigation and flood control department would revive another 100.

The committee recommended the authorities be directed to install CCTV cameras at prominent places to spot polluters. Signboards or banners which display that throwing waste is not allowed shall be put up near lakes, warning of legal action in case of violation.

“At big lakes, security guards can be deployed to prevent littering. The civic bodies and DJB have courts of special metropolitan magistrates for trials. The prosecution branches of MCDs and the DJB should be activated to prosecute individuals who litter the water bodies,” it said.

The panel said that lakes and ponds are victims of ‘eutrophication’.

Eutrophication is when a water body becomes overly enriched with minerals and nutrients which induce excessive of algae.

“Eutrophication results in the prolific growth of aquatic weeds in lakes and ponds that ultimately disturb and kill the ecology of the water body. The emphasis will be upon the concerned agencies to clear the weeds in time,” the committee said.

