Neighbour booked for threatening former HC justice’s wife in Chandigarh

The UT police on Sunday booked two persons for allegedly threatening the wife of former Punjab and Haryana high court justice Ajit Bains.

Police said that complainant Rashhpal Kaur Bains, 87, had accused their neighbour Balraj Singh Mejie, his sons and construction contractor of trespassing into her house and threatening her. Both Balraj, the owner of Plot Number 25 in Sector 3, and his construction contractor have been booked under Section 336 (act endangering life of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two parties had earlier too got into a conflict when the side wall of Justice Bains’ house collapsed due to the digging work going on to lay foundation of the basement of Balraj’s house on February 9. As per information, the digging went on for more than the permissible limit of 8-ft, which caused the wall collapse. Rashhpal’s cook and the cook’s daughter had a narrow escape as they had left the kitchen just moments before the wall collapsed.

A formal complaint was given by sub-divisional officer (building) Surinder, following which police had booked and later arrested plot owner Balraj, a senior citizen, and his sons Ramsis, Jai Arvind, architect Mohit Vig, structure engineer Mohit Sachdeva and a contractor. Balraj and his sons run a business of engineering infrastructure in Sector 34. Police had claimed that the owner of the House Number 25 had been carrying out the construction work of his house without any safety measures.

