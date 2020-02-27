Nepali national arrested for attempted murder of 83-year-old woman

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:24 IST

PUNE: A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to kill an 83-year-old bed-ridden woman on February 23.

The man was identified as Ganeshprasad Dangdejesi Khanal, 21, a resident of Samatanagar area of Navi Sangvi and a native of Nepal, according to the police.

Khanal was friends with two other Nepali nationals who were employed as domestic helps in the house of the elderly identified as Shakuntala Sharma and knew the family, according to the police.

“That day, he [Khanal] had come with his friends to the house and the 83-year-old woman had scolded him for coming to their house without a purpose. He is telling us that the woman verbally abused him. So when nobody was in the house, he came back to exact his revenge,” said assistant inspector Dattatray Gulig of Sangvi police station who is investigating the case.

A relative of the old woman entered the house around 2:15pm and found Khanal in the house while the woman was on the floor.

“In that moment, he told the relative that he had heard the woman fall and had come to help her. The family took her to the hospital where the doctors told the family that she had been a victim to attempted strangulation. She has been sick ever since,” said Gulig.

The complaint was lodged by the woman’s son Pradeepkumar Pruthvirahh Sharma, 60, a resident of Samatanagar area of Sangvi.

“We looked for him for around two days. Some of these Nepali nationals do not have an address. We found him yesterday (Wednesday) and arrested him. He will be produced in court on Thursday,” said Gulig.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station against Khanal.