e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Net services may be restricted in sensitive towns of western UP

  Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

Internet services may be restricted and social media platforms would be monitored closely by the police and administration authorities in sensitive towns of western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, said officials.

Patrolling has been intensified and strict vigil is being maintained on the border areas along Uttarakhand and Nepal, said Avinash Chandra, ADG, who returned to Bareilly on Thursday. He visited these areas and held a meeting with religious leaders and sought their cooperation in maintaining peace.

“Nobody would be allowed to disturb peace. We will be watching social media platforms and deal sternly with those who try to post any kind of hate messages,” said Rajesh Pandey, DIG (Bareilly).

He said the city has been divided into three parts for effective monitoring and a vigil would be maintained on the 90 sensitive spots identified by the police. The administration has also formed ‘mohalla level’ peace committees and the police have bound down more than 6,000 persons with criminal record as a preventive measure.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News