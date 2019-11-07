Net services may be restricted in sensitive towns of western UP

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:30 IST

Internet services may be restricted and social media platforms would be monitored closely by the police and administration authorities in sensitive towns of western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, said officials.

Patrolling has been intensified and strict vigil is being maintained on the border areas along Uttarakhand and Nepal, said Avinash Chandra, ADG, who returned to Bareilly on Thursday. He visited these areas and held a meeting with religious leaders and sought their cooperation in maintaining peace.

“Nobody would be allowed to disturb peace. We will be watching social media platforms and deal sternly with those who try to post any kind of hate messages,” said Rajesh Pandey, DIG (Bareilly).

He said the city has been divided into three parts for effective monitoring and a vigil would be maintained on the 90 sensitive spots identified by the police. The administration has also formed ‘mohalla level’ peace committees and the police have bound down more than 6,000 persons with criminal record as a preventive measure.