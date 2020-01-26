New CNG station near Kherki Daula toll plaza to cause jams, says concessionaire

cities

Gurugram: The proposed CNG station, which is coming up around 200 metres before the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi to Jaipur side, will create chaos on the stretch once it becomes operational, the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway concessionaire and commuters have said.

Officials of the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the sole supplier of CNG in the national capital region, said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of giving clearance to the company to start operations.

However, officials of the Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), the expressway concessionaire, said that having a CNG station right before the toll plaza is a breach of the contract agreement between them and NHAI in 2014. S Raghuraman, chief executive officer, MCEPL, said, “No fuel station should come up within two kilometres radius of the toll plaza. The NHAI should not give permission to IGL for this.”

MCEPL officials said that they will oppose the CNG station coming up near the toll plaza. “We are not going to give permission for this station. Till now, IGL hasn’t taken permission from us to construct the CNG station,” said Raghuraman.

Notably, there is already a CNG station within close proximity to the Kherki Daula toll plaza. In February last year, IGL had opened a CNG station about 200 metres after the toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur side.

The IGL officials said that having a gas station right before the Kherki Daula toll plaza won’t hamper traffic flow. Also, the demand in Gurugram for CNG is so much that there is no issue if there are two CNG stations, one before and the other after the toll plaza, they said.

Amandeep Singh, spokesperson, IGL, said, “All the permissions are being ensured before the operations start. NHAI’s permission for this project is also under process. We also take permissions from the police and chief controller of explosives. We have taken most of the clearances, and are hoping that the operations will start there by the end of this financial year.”

The IGL spokesperson said that once they start operations, entire traffic management will be taken care of. “This is part of our standard operating system. Marshals are deployed to manage the traffic around the fuel station,” said Singh.

When asked, NHAI officials said that permission for an IGL station before the toll plaza has not yet been given by them. “The clearance for a CNG station has not yet been given by NHAI,” said an NHAI official privy to the matter.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, refused to comment on the development.

Commuters have also opposed the move by IGL to set up a fuel station few metres from the toll plaza. Rajnesh Singh, a resident of Sector 55, said, “NHAI should not allow any such CNG station to come up near the toll plaza. If this station becomes functional, it will lead to huge jams.”

Another resident, Aman Nath, who lives in Sector 84, said, “Why can’t the highways authority stop this CNG station to come about? This seriously needs to be looked into.”