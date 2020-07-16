Newspaper vendors deliver fruits and vegetables in Thane

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:50 IST

With most societies not permitting newspaper delivery till date, the Thane Newspaper Sellers Association has now tied up with farmers through a mobile app to provide fruits and vegetables across the city.

After a 10-day trial run, the vendors started regular deliveries, and every day, they receive around 40 to 50 orders. “The residents can order through the mobile application. Based on orders, we get the packages delivered to us early in the morning. After delivering newspapers, the vendors collect parcels of their areas and get them delivered. There are very few who handle the packages, making it safer,” said Datta Ghadge, chairman, Thane Newspaper Sellers Association. Customers are charged ₹20 per delivery.