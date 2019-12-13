NGOs train law students to understand cases of violence against women

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 19:16 IST

Pune: Two city-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will teach law college students about violence and sexual harassment against women amidst the current situation in the country. Over 20 law college students from across the state attended the one-day workshop organised by the NGOs. The workshop is meant to help the students understand the perspective to represent such cases in a sensitive manner and to enable the judiciary system to close the cases as soon as possible.

The students who came from different colleges, included ILS College Pune, Bharatiya Vidyapeeth and Maharashtra Law college, Aurangabad. The workshop conducted at Mahavir Jain hostel’s open hall was aimed to sensitise future lawyers on handling such cases.

Sahyog Trust & Human Rights and Law Defenders (HRLD) conducted the workshop. Human rights activist and lawyer Rama Sarode, who carried out the sessions, said, ‘We want to help these students understand the perspective to represent such victims properly and to explore the possibility of reducing the time and litigation in such cases especially against the background on what is going on in the country, including the Hyderabad and Unnao cases.”

Sarode said lawyers also have to work to ensure that the case is now blown out of proportion, and do not make the case appear gory. “In some cases, lawyers may also try to impose different acts, including domestic violence, or add names of family members who were not actually involved in the case. Such steps will only delay the case and add litigations. Also, sometimes lawyers may have to use Right to Information (RTI) and it was also taught in the workshop.”

At the session, workplace sexual harassment, domestic violence, understanding the requirement of clients, mental violence and gender specific laws were also taught.