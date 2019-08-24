NGT directs five-member committee to draw up action-plan for clearing waste from Indirapuram dumping site

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:02 IST

In regard to a petition filed by some Indirapuram residents on the dumping of solid waste at a dumping ground near Shakti Khand, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the formation of a committee to make an action plan for clearing the dumping site.

The NGT has directed that the committee should have five officials including one official each from the state and central pollution control boards.

The petition was filed by members of the confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs who had contended that the dumping site was creating unhygienic conditions for residents besides posing health issues through frequent fires that occurred there.

“Since the garbage dumped is a hazard for the environment and the public health, the same must be scientifically remedied... directions have been given for scientific handling of all waste dumps in the country. The committee may meet within a month and prepare an action plan in terms of the order of this tribunal dated July 17, 2019, and ensure clearance of the dumps within a reasonable time and furnish a progress report before the next date by e-mail,” the tribunal said in its order on August 21.

The tribunal ordered the committee to also appoint the district magistrate as the committee chairperson. The other persons in the committee would be vice-chairperson of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA), municipal-commissioner of the Ghaziabad municipal-corporation and one member each from the Central Pollution Control Board and UP pollution control board(UPPCBP).

On directions of the tribunal, the UP pollution control board also filed a report with observations on the site and some recommendations.

The observation submitted before the tribunal stated that the solid waste is being dumped at 30,000 square metres of plot area which is part of land allocated for a sewage treatment plant and the height of dumpsite various from five to 15 feet at different places. As per UPPCB, the dumping of waste at the site has been going on from the past two or three years and was affecting the lives of nearby residents.

The pollution board made a recommendation that the site was not a scientific landfill.

.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 00:02 IST