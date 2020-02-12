NIA arrest warrants against two Khalistani terrorists in drone arms drop case in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:05 IST

MOHALI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court here on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against two Khalistani terrorists, Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Gurmeet Singh, alias Bagga, in a case of weapons being dropped by drones from Pakistan at Chola Sahib village in Tarn Taran district in September last year.

Special judge Karunesh Kumar issued arrest warrants against Pakistan-based Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) chief Neeta, who is originally from Jammu and Kashmir and Bagga, who belongs to Hoshiarpur and lives in Germany. Bagga is a key operative of the banned terrorist organisation in Hamburg.

The KZF is behind the trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake currency notes into India to further terrorist activities and cause loss of life and property of citizens and threaten the country’s security.

Investigation has found that the two have been able to recruit individuals from Punjab for carrying out terrorist activities.

Both are wanted for dropping arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake currency notes into India by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) originating in Pakistan.

Nine people have already been arrested in this case. They are Romandeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, Akashdeep, Balwant Singh, Shubdeep Singh, Mann Singh, Sajan Preet, and Malkiat Singh.

ARMS HAUL IN SEPTEMBER

In September, Punjab Police seized five AK-47 rifles, 16 magazines, 472 rounds of ammunition, four China-made .30-bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition. Nine hand-grenades and five satellite phones with their ancillary equipment were also recovered. Two mobile phones, two wireless sets and Rs 10 lakh in fake currency were also seized.

Later, the investigation was handed over to the NIA.

Drones with a global positioning system (GPS) and capable of lifting weights of up to 10kg, flew in from Pakistan seven-eight times to drop the cache of arms, ammunition and fake currency.

The accused have been booked under Sections 489-A (counterfeiting currency notes or bank notes); 489-B (using as genuine counterfeit notes); 489-C (possession of counterfeit notes); and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code; besides Section 25 of the Arms Act; Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act; Sections 15, 17, 18, 18-B and 20 of the UA(P)A; and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, 1984.