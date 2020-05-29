NIA chargesheets KLF chief among 10 for running narco-terror network in Punjab

cities

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:57 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against 10 accused in the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) narco-terror network module case.

The case pertains to seizure of 500 grams of heroin and Rs 1.2 lakh drug money from three men in Amritsar on May 31, 2019. NIA took over the probe on January 22, 2020.

The role of Harmeet Singh, alias PhD, Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the banned terrorist organisation KLF, and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, emerged in running the narco-terror network to further the terrorist activities of KLF.

The network included persons involved in smuggling and selling of heroin, militant elements and Hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai, who were responsible for the entire chain from selling of heroin and channelising the proceeds to Dubai and Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Hakimzada.

These two have been chargesheeted as absconders.

Others named in the challan filed before the special NIA court in Mohali are Jajbir Singh Samra of Tarn Taran; Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Moga; Nirmal Singh, alias Neeldhari, of Batala in Gurdaspur; Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh, alias Bagga, Jasbir Singh, alias Shera, and Varinder Singh Chahal, all of Amritsar.

The chargesheet has been filed under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 13 (unlawful activities), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy) and 40 (raising funds for terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities Act, and Sections 21 (contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations), 25 (allowing premises to be used for commission of an offence), 27A (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.