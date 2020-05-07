Nine men arrested for gambling amid Covid lockdown in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:23 IST

Defying the lockdown imposed in the region due to the coronavirus outbreak, nine men organised a gambling party at a house in New Shimlapuri on Wednesday night.

While they were busy setting bets, the police conducted a raid and arrested them red-handed. Rs 55,300 in cash and a pack of cards was recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Dharampal, alias Bittu of New Shimlapuri; Sahil Makkar of New Preet Nagar, New Shimlapuri; Sonu Kumar of New Shimlapuri; Madan Lal of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar; Dharminder of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri; Sukhwinder Singh of New Janta Nagar; Ravi Kumar of Gobind Nagar and Ranjit Singh, alias Raju of New Shimlapuri.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge, CIA staff-3, said they conducted the raid at Dharampal’s house following a tip-off, and found nine men assembled in one room and setting bets, in violation of orders banning gatherings.

A case under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 13, 3, 67 of the Gambling Act and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act at The police station Shimlapuri.