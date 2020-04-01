e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nizamuddin event: 15 Meerut residents among 20 quarantined in Punjab

Nizamuddin event: 15 Meerut residents among 20 quarantined in Punjab

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

Twenty persons, including four from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district and 15 residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, who attended a gathering of Tablighi Jammat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin or have association with the seminary, were put under quarantine in Punjab.

The four from the Anandpur Sahib area were home quarantined. They are residents of Nakkians, Bunga Sahib and Massewal villages. They had gone to Nizamuddin on March 13 and returned the next day.

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sonali Giri said they were asymptomatic and 14 days had passed since they returned homes. But they were home quarantined as a precautionary measure, she said. The reports of the samples of 19 persons in the district sent for testing have been found negative for coronavirus and there is no positive case in the district.

The 15 Meerut residents were put in quarantine at a mosque in Muktsar on Wednesday. They were found asymptomatic of Covid-19, said cvil surgeon Dr HN Singh. Muktsar SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said they had arrived in the town on March 19 via Delhi. They have been directed to stay in quarantine for another 14 days, he added.

“They are supposedly religious preachers and are associated with Tablighi Jamaat. As per their statements, none of them attended the recently held congregation at Nizamuddin. We are still verifying details,” said the SSP.

A 69-year-old man from Malerkotla in Sangrur district, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi from March 10 to 13, was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, on Wednesday.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said he was referred from the Malerkotla civil hospital on Wednesday and was under observation since. “The patient has a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. We have taken his samples for coronavirus and sent it for testing,” he said.

He said that the reports of six primary contacts of the 31-year-old positive Covid-19 patient from Patiala were found negative.

The health department has kept them in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities