NMMC launches radio to filter out misinformation

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:22 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started internet radio to generate awareness and filter out misinformation about Covid-19. The internet radio would be streamed twice a day at 12 noon and 6pm, starting Monday. During the 30-minute programme, presenters will talk about coronavirus, what needs to be followed during the lockdown and what needs to be done to keep the disease at bay. People can download the link ‘NMMC Swacch Radio Navi Mumbai’ from the website www.swachhradionavimumbai.com.