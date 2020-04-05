e-paper
NMMC launches radio to filter out misinformation

NMMC launches radio to filter out misinformation

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:22 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started internet radio to generate awareness and filter out misinformation about Covid-19. The internet radio would be streamed twice a day at 12 noon and 6pm, starting Monday. During the 30-minute programme, presenters will talk about coronavirus, what needs to be followed during the lockdown and what needs to be done to keep the disease at bay. People can download the link ‘NMMC Swacch Radio Navi Mumbai’ from the website www.swachhradionavimumbai.com.

Millions join PM’s 9 pm call, light lamps to show unity against Covid-19
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Uttarakhand cops fight coronavirus on streets, wives at home, making masks
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
