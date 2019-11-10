No Ayodhya verdict hangover as city marks peaceful Eid celebrations

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:42 IST

PUNE The Muslim community in the city observed Eid-E-Milad peacefully with traditional religious fervour on Sunday.

Eid-E-Milad Mark’s the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm every year. This year, the police were extra cautious as the Eid came a day after significant Ayodhya verdict, on Saturday. The Supreme Court in its ruling said the disputed site will have Ram temple while Muslim parties have been given five acres plot elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

This year the Eid procession went through the arterial area of the city where youths carrying green flags embossed with a crescent chanting slogans in praise of the prophet. Sweets and fruits were distributed to the needy and poor by social and charitable organisations. In the morning (on Sunday), the Azam campus students took out a street procession commemorating the event.

Anwar Shaikh, principal, Poona College, said, “The personality of the holy prophet appeals to people of all religious communities. He is a shining example of truth and stood for values. Today as the society is facing tough challenges, the life of the prophet and the holy Quran offers solace to one and all.”

Saleem Mulla of Muslim NGO forum, said, “This year we are celebrating the birthday of the prophet on the themes of pursuing knowledge, legal education and fighting for Waqf lands. We will soon be starting a dedicated national skills university for Muslims as part of the educational initiative inspired by teachings of the prophet.”

Qari Rashid Sabri, a religious clerk, said, “Eid-E-Milad is globally celebrated and the day means more of charity, seeking forgiveness, offering prayers and helping the poor.”