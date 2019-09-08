No detention policy in schools affiliated to HP board

cities

The state government has ended the detention policy for students of Class 5 and 8 studying in various private and government schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The students will now have to secure more than 33% passing marks in the examination to get promoted to the next class.

The government will be introducing a state-level learning outcome-based evaluation system from 2019-20 session for private and government schools affiliated to the board.

According to a notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh Elementary Education, the state government has implemented The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Act 2019 for conducting the examination of Class 5 and 8 students.

Director of elementary education Rohit Jamwal said, “The Centre had passed the amendment act in February which has been implemented in the state.”

The examination and evaluation process will be conducted under the supervision of deputy director of elementary education. The controller of examination will conduct the re-appear examination within two months. If a student fails in the re-appear examination then he or she will be detained in the same class by the school.

The examination centre for Class 5 and 8 will be established at the school as per convenience of the students. In the evaluation process, grades will be converted into marks which must exceed 33% to ensure promotion to the next class.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will provide the question papers and answers sheets through the concerned deputy director of elementary education for all blocks.The question papers will be based on the learning outcomes of The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which has to be ensured by the HPBOSE.

The answer sheets will be evaluated under the supervision of a nodal officer appointed by the director of elementary education. The answer sheet of Class 5 will be evaluated under the control of block education extension officer (BEEO) while the answer sheets of Class 8 will be evaluated under the control of the principal of the concerned school. It will be assured that the examiner will not get to evaluate the answer sheets of those students who have been taught by him.

The examination results will be declared by December 31 for schools closing during the winter while on March 31 for schools closing for the summer break. After the declaration of results, the concerned head of the school will issue certificates of completion of elementary education to the students who have secured more than 33% marks.

Earlier, state education minister Suresh Bhardwaj had said, “Students will not get serious about the examination, until a target is set for them and it is one of the biggest reasons of poor performances of Class 9 and 10 students.”

