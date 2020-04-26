e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No fresh cases reported from Panchkula in six days, 7 family members of positive Sector 15 woman discharged

No fresh cases reported from Panchkula in six days, 7 family members of positive Sector 15 woman discharged

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

No fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case has been reported from Panchkula district in the last six days. The district count currently stands at 18.

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive.

Seven family members of the positive Sector 15 woman were discharged after the second test report came back negative on Sunday, bringing down active cases to eight.

District Covid-19 nodal officer, Dr Rajiv Narwal said, “We are glad that seven family members of the Sector 15 woman have recovered and been discharged from Maharishi Markandeshwar Hospital, Mullana in Ambala, where they were admitted after testing positive on April 16.”

Family members who tested positive are the woman’s 14-year-old daughter, two brothers,

sister-in-law and her son, her sister and her daughter.

The 44-year-old woman, who is currently admitted to a private hospital, tested positive on April 14, followed by her husband.

On Saturday, the district health department had taken second samples from seven family members of the woman, and four jamaat men, whose first test results came back negative on Friday.

The reports of the four men are awaited. They are among the six who are currently admitted to the civil hospital.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said samples of 1,417 people have so far been taken of which, of which 18 tested positive and 1,234 negative. He said reports of at least 144 samples are awaited.

top news
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities