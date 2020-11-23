e-paper
Home / Cities / No increase in drug consumption: Goa Police on increased seizure of narcotics

No increase in drug consumption: Goa Police on increased seizure of narcotics

According to records, the police have seized narcotics drugs worth Rs6.7 crore in total this year as compared to last year when the total seizure amounted to Rs5.5 crore

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:22 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(REUTERS File)
         

Goa has witnessed an increase in drug seizures with the police stating they have seized drugs worth Rs1.2 crore more than last year, despite the pandemic dealing a huge blow to tourism, which they said provides the primary market for drugs in the state.

According to records, the police have seized narcotics drugs worth Rs6.7 crore in total this year as compared to last year when the total seizure amounted to Rs5.5 crore.

“As compared to last year, the value of drugs seized is more this year. Our focus is on the source,” Goa’s Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

However, Meena suggested that the increased quantity was likely on account of the Goa Police being more proactive this year instead of an increase in consumption.

“Drug activity might have decreased because we have taken action. I wouldn’t say that consumption has increased. But we are very alert, all agencies are taking action,” Meena said.

According to police records, two significant raids—a raid on a cannabis plantation at Keri in Pernem in North Goa in mid-October, in which drugs worth around Rs1.10 crore were seized, while another in Morjim in March this year prior to the lockdown in which drugs worth Rs1.65 crore were seized—have helped the police seize more drugs this year. The police also busted an underground rave party that was held after the lockdown had started being lifted, but parties were still not allowed, and seized drugs including cocaine, MDMA and marijuana worth Rs9 lakh .

The state’s top cop also said it was everyone’s collective responsibility including that of parents, to ensure that drug consumption does not rise in the state.

With the tourism industry having recovered and tourists once again having returned to the state, the Goa Police have said that they are preparing for a surge.

“It will be a challenging task,” Meena said.

