No Kapal Mochan Mela in Yamunanagar this year due to Covid-19

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:10 IST

The five-day Kapal Mocha Mela, which was likely to begin in November-end at Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur, has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A large number of devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan take a holy dip in the sarovar at the Kapal Mochan Gurdwara Sahib every year. As per the official website, the Kapal Mocha Mela is held every year on the eve of Kartika Purnima.

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar with senior officials and religious leaders in Bilaspur. The meeting was attended by former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Baldev Singh Kayampuri, Jat Dharamshala head Jagir Singh, Kapal Mochan Shrine Board member Subhash Gour, Brahmin Dharamshala head Subhash Moudgil and others. They have unanimously urged the administration not to organise the mela this year.

The DC said he will inform his counterparts in other districts from where most people come to attend the mela. “Police will be deployed on all the routes towards the site, to ensure no outsider enters the shrine and it has also been decided that the water in the sarovar at the Kapal Mochan Gurdwara Sahib will be drained,” he said.