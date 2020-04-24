No one from Aundh, Baner, Pashan at Balewadi quarantine centre: PMC

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:02 IST

PUNE Not a single person from Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Pashan has tested positive at the quarantined centre created at the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (Nicmar), Balewadi, Pune municipal corporation’s Assistant commissioner, Jaideep Pawar said.

Residents of prabhag (ward sub-division) 8 (Aundh-Bopodi), 9 (Baner, Balewadi, Pashan) anxiously texted and sought information when a message from corporator Jyoti Kalamkar to her prabhag residents said 300 residents had been quarantined at Nicmar out of which 24 had tested positive and shifted to a Covid hospital for treatment. She urged people from the area to take extreme precaution and not step out unnecessarily.

When asked for a clarification on the situation, Pawar said, Nicmar is an institutional quarantine centre which in the future will be a Covid-19 care centre. With a total capacity of 1,200 beds, it was acquired by the district collector and handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to be converted into a quarantine zone.

“There are more than 300 patients brought here from all parts of the affected areas of city, after swab testing. Once the tests comes positive, then the patients are shifted to Corona Virus Treatment hospitals like Naidu. If the patient’s test is negative, then he is quarantined within Nicmar for the stipulated period. There is not a single person from Prabhag 8 and 9 which constitutes Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Pashan. The patients are well cared for with 25 medical staff of doctors and nurses and 50 support staff working in shifts 24/7. So, there is no need to panic or worry,” said Pawar.