No plastic on campus puts DY Patil Vidyapeeth in eco-friendly action zone

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, has announced a ban on all plastics on its college campuses located at Pimpri and Tathawade.

The move, that came into effect from October 1, aims to ensure DY Patil Vidyapeeth campuses will now be plastic free.

Students are encouraged not to carry any plastic materials to college. The college has special collection boxes on campus to ensure all plastic items, like packets or single-use bottles, are soon cleared.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on August 30, 2019, issued guidelines calling for a ban on use of plastic in universities and educational institutions. 

“A task force was launched this month to do a systemic analysis for plastic disposal and to provide wholistic solutions. The university has tied up with a Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)-approved recycler to help recycle the waste and keeping the campus clear of any plastic garbage,” said Somnath Patil, secretary, of DY Patil Vidyapeeth. 

“I am very proud and happy with the initiative we have taken to contribute to waste reduction, which is well aligned with our university’s sustainability goals. This move might be a small step, but a very important one to reduce the impact of plastics on our global environment. Partnering with the MPCB-approved recycler was an important decision for us. I hope other institutes join in the move and we can all contribute in our way towards the environment,” added Patil. 

Students welcomed the decision. Muskan Sharma, a DY Patil student, said, “We are trying our level best to make it happen in our institute by banning any type of plastic usage. It’s the first step towards a green campus and we hope that more initiatives will be there to create awareness.”

Student Deepali Choudhary said, “We are going to be the part of the solution, not part of the pollution. And I hope that other colleges and universities will also take this important step to ban plastic which is hazardous to the entire ecosystem.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:34 IST

