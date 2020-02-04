e-paper
Home / Cities / No suspected cases of Coronavirus in Pune: Nine in isolation discharged

No suspected cases of Coronavirus in Pune: Nine in isolation discharged

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE All nine persons that were admitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Naidu hospital for showing symptoms of the Coronavirus, have been discharged as of Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stated.

The isolations in Pune at the Naidu hospital began on January 18.

All the first samples of the suspected cases sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have returned negative for the Coronavirus.

The state health department will continue to have passengers who have returned from China under survey. This includes persons in the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli and Ahmednagar.

As of February 3, 11,093 passengers have been screened for the Coronavirus at the Mumbai International Airport .

