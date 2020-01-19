e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
No water supply in Cidco areas for a day

No water supply in Cidco areas for a day

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:24 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Cidco has announced that there will be no supply of water in some areas from January 20 to 21 due to shifting of water pipeline. According to Cidco public relations officer Priya Ratambe, “The Hetawane water supply pipeline will be shifted due to the road-widening work on Amra Marg undertaken by National Highway Authority of India. The shifting will be done between January 20 and 21.” There will be no water supply from January 20, 8 am to 8 am on January 21 in some areas.

