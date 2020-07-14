Noida begins drive to clean vacant plots

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:10 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday started a drive to clean all the vacant plots, which are filled with garbage and can turned into mosquito breeding sources during the ongoing rainy season. Residents have been complaining about such open spaces which have become an eyesore.

The authority conducted a cleaning drive to in sectors 33, 37, 50, 51, 70, 71 and 88, among others, on Monday, officials said.

The authority chief executive officer directed the staff to carry out cleaning drive in all sectors across the city, the officials said. Besides, the sanitation staff will also clean the waste lying on undesignated spaces in the city.

The UP government has directed the authority to carry out an intensive cleaning drive so that the water-borne diseases can be contained during the ongoing rainy season, at a time when the rising number of Covid-19 cases has become a worry for the officials in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

According to the officials, most of the vacant plots which are right in the middle of developed sectors remain unclean because either they are yet to be allotted or their owners have failed to use them.

Residents say they have complained about such open spaces several times. “We regularly keep complaining to the Noida authority that it should clean the vacant plots, which are full of waste and a centre for mosquito breeding. The authority should impose heavy penalty against the owners of such plots. And it should penalize its officials for not cleaning the plot owned by the authority. This issue of unclean vacant plots crops up every year during rainy season,” said PS Jain, president, Confederation of NCR residents’ welfare association (CONRWA), an umbrella body of RWAs.

The authority’s health department has directed the engineers to ensure that all of their areas, including vacant plots, are cleaned properly so that they do not become hub of mosquito breeding and filth.

“We are busy in a cleaning drive across the city. We are desilting drains, cleaning roads, all other public spaces, and particularly vacant plots to make sure the city remains clean,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of Noida authority who heads the health department.