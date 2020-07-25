e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida cops accused of harassing Delhi Police head constable

Noida cops accused of harassing Delhi Police head constable

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:22 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Two police personnel from the Dankaur station have been accused of harassing and manhandling a Delhi Police head constable.The Noida police has denied the allegations.

The complainant, Firoz Ahmed, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the incident took place around midnight on July 23 when he was on his way home from Jewar.

“I had two goats with me for Bakrid and I was going home via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. All of a sudden, a grey Maruti Brezza intercepted my vehicle and I was asked to stop. Two people in police uniform, a sub-inspector and a constable, got out and started checking my vehicle. They asked me about the animals and I explained that it was for Eid and that I was taking them to Muradnagar,” said Ahmed in his complaint to the Noida commissioner of police.

He said that the Noida personnel became agitated and started abusing him.

“They said I was in the illegal animal smuggling business. I told them that I was a head constable with the Delhi Police. I started to show them my identity card but they took my wallet from me and punched me. When I objected, they started manhandling me. I then called my brother, who is a lawyer. I have the necessary recording in my phone to prove the assault and harassment,” the complainant said.

Ahmed said the personnel told him that they were from Kasna police station and took his wallet containing his police ID, other documents, ATM cards, and ₹15,000 cash with them and asked him to collect it from the police station.

“My brother and I went to Kasna police station and we found out that the personnel in question were not attached to that station and the incident with me had taken place under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station. But we were not provided any help by that station personnel either,” Ahmed said.

He filed a complaint with the Noida police commissioner on Friday. However, police have denied the allegations.

“He was stopped during routine checking and was found not wearing a seat belt, for which he was fined. During a probe by the inspector, there was an argument and but there was no manhandling,” additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey said.

He said they are yet to verify Ahmed’s claim that he was from the Delhi Police.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In