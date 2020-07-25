Noida cops accused of harassing Delhi Police head constable

cities

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:22 IST

Two police personnel from the Dankaur station have been accused of harassing and manhandling a Delhi Police head constable.The Noida police has denied the allegations.

The complainant, Firoz Ahmed, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the incident took place around midnight on July 23 when he was on his way home from Jewar.

“I had two goats with me for Bakrid and I was going home via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. All of a sudden, a grey Maruti Brezza intercepted my vehicle and I was asked to stop. Two people in police uniform, a sub-inspector and a constable, got out and started checking my vehicle. They asked me about the animals and I explained that it was for Eid and that I was taking them to Muradnagar,” said Ahmed in his complaint to the Noida commissioner of police.

He said that the Noida personnel became agitated and started abusing him.

“They said I was in the illegal animal smuggling business. I told them that I was a head constable with the Delhi Police. I started to show them my identity card but they took my wallet from me and punched me. When I objected, they started manhandling me. I then called my brother, who is a lawyer. I have the necessary recording in my phone to prove the assault and harassment,” the complainant said.

Ahmed said the personnel told him that they were from Kasna police station and took his wallet containing his police ID, other documents, ATM cards, and ₹15,000 cash with them and asked him to collect it from the police station.

“My brother and I went to Kasna police station and we found out that the personnel in question were not attached to that station and the incident with me had taken place under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station. But we were not provided any help by that station personnel either,” Ahmed said.

He filed a complaint with the Noida police commissioner on Friday. However, police have denied the allegations.

“He was stopped during routine checking and was found not wearing a seat belt, for which he was fined. During a probe by the inspector, there was an argument and but there was no manhandling,” additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey said.

He said they are yet to verify Ahmed’s claim that he was from the Delhi Police.