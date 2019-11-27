Noida gang-rape victim identifies all six accused

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:48 IST

Noida: The 21-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped by five men and molested by a sixth at a park in Noida on November 13 has identified all six of her alleged assaulters from a test identification parade of the arrested men at the district court on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman identified her assaulters without any hesitancy. “This was a very important case and the woman has identified all the arrested accused,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The 21-year-old woman was gang-raped by five men — the sixth man made an attempt to rape her — on the night of November 13 after she had gone to meet an acquaintance at a park in Sector 63 of Noida to explore a job opportunity.

Police had first arrested her acquaintance Ravi on November 14 and then three more suspects — Brij Kishore, Pitambar alias Pritam and Umesh — on November 15. The fifth man, Guddu, was arrested on November 18 from Parthala Chowk while the six suspect, Shyam alias Shamu, was arrested on the evening of November 19 from Sector 63.

Police said Ravi allegedly tried to rape the woman at the park, when Guddu and Shamu happened to come across them. They chased away Ravi, then after allegedly calling over the other accused, forcibly took the woman to an isolated location and took turns raping her. Police who have been interrogating Guddu said he allegedly showed no remorse for the incident.

All the arrested accused are currently in judicial custody. The woman has been granted a compensation of ₹7 lakh by the government under a rehabilitation scheme for survivors of sexual assault.

The woman was admitted to the district hospital soon after the incident as she had sustained severe internal and external injuries in the assault. She was discharged on November 19. Police said the woman hails from a poor family and was hunting for a job to support her family when the assault on her took place.