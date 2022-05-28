Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida News
noida news

Noida man, 2 friends arrested for ‘dangerous’ bike stunt

In a tweet, the police announced the arrests, adding that the motorcycle used in the act has also been seized.
A screengrab from video tweeted by @noidapolice.
Published on May 28, 2022 05:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Days after the Noida Police arrested a youth for performing ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ vehicle stunts on a busy road in the city, the force said on Saturday it arrested three men, this time in connection with a motorcycle stunt. In the said incident, the rider rode the bike lying prone on the vehicle, while his two friends filmed the act.

Also Read | Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested

“Vikas, the youngster who performed a dangerous stunt on his bike, and his two friends (Gaurav and Suraj), were arrested by a team from the Sector-63 police station, which also seized the motorcycle that was used in the act,” said Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, on its official Twitter handle. 

On May 22, a 21-year-old man, identified as Rajiv, was arrested for performing stunts that saw him trying to balance himself between a pair of moving SUVs, and for performing acts such as a ‘wheelie’ on his two-wheeler. Rajiv used to post clips of his performances on social media.

The stunt of balancing oneself between two moving vehicles was popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. In his debut film, 1991's ‘Phool Aur Kaante,’ the actor stood between two motorcycles, while in 2010's ‘Golmaal 3,' Devgn recreated the scene with a couple of SUVs.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

social media noida police
