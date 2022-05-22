Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Sunday they have arrested a man who was seen on a video performing a stunt on a road in Noida. “Sector 113 police arrested a youth for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. The vehicles used in stunts were seized as well,” Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, informed on its Twitter handle.

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/LSTv2GCmDp — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022

Officials said a video surfaced on social media a day ago, purportedly showing a young man balancing himself on two moving SUVs on a Noida road, prompting the local police to take action against him under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Based on the video, the man was traced. He was identified as Rajiv, 21, a resident of the Sorakha village, and has been arrested. We have impounded the two SUVs and a motorcycle seen in the clip," said Sharad Kant, SHO, sector 113 police station.

The officer further informed two Toyota Fortuners were used for the stunts, one of which belongs to Rajiv's family, while he hired the other from a relative. The bike, too, belongs to the accused's family, he said.

“Rajiv has no job but is from a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only,” the SHO also said.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, in his 1991 debut film ‘Phool aur Kaante,’ performed a stunt which saw him balance himself on two moving motorcycles. In his 2010 film ‘Golmaal Returns,’ Devgan performed a similar stunt, this time with two cars.

Meanwhile, lauding the local police for their prompt action in the case, Alok Singh urged parents and guardians of children and youth to pay attention towards their wards.

