1 killed, five injured as roof collapses in Greater Noida; rescue work underway

A 22-year-old man died while five others sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction three-storey house collapsed in Rabupura, Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, police said, adding rescue work is underway to locate some other workers believed to be trapped in the rubble. As of 5.30pm on Wednesday, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Noida Police and the fire department were present at the spot to assist in the rescue of the remaining workers, police said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The incident took place around 11.50 am as a group of workers were busy in the construction work at a house in Nagla Hukum Village in Rabupura and its roof collapsed, said police.

“The owner, Mahavir Singh, was constructing third floor of the house. The slab or lintel had probably already been cast, and its shuttering was being removed today when the roof collapsed,” said ACP (Greater Noida) Sarthak Sengar.

On being alerted, a team from Rabupra Police Station reached the spot and called the National Disaster Response Force for rescue work. Police have identified a total of 11 construction workers, saying five of them, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, fled the scene soon after the collapse.

“Deceased Zeeshan, 22, from Jewar died while undergoing treatment at a hospital around 5 pm. While his co-workers Danish, 21, from Aligarh, along with Fardeen, 18, Shakeel, 38, Kamil, 20, and Nadeem, 30, all from Jewar, were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital,” said ACP Sengar.

“There is information that three construction workers are trapped inside. We are working towards rescuing them,” said station house officer (Rabupura) Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay.

As of 5:30pm on Wednesday, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Noida Police and the fire department were present at the spot to assist in the rescue of the remaining workers, police said.

“It was a three-storey building. Cutting the lintels of this building takes time. Although the NDRF and the Fire Service are both well-equipped, we ourselves want to ensure the rescue happens at the earliest,” said ACP Sagar. No case has been registered yet.