Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

1 killed, five injured as roof collapses in Greater Noida; rescue work underway

ByAsmita Seth
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 05:54 am IST

“There is information that three construction workers are trapped inside. We are working towards rescuing them,” said SHO (Rabupura) Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay

A 22-year-old man died while five others sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction three-storey house collapsed in Rabupura, Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, police said, adding rescue work is underway to locate some other workers believed to be trapped in the rubble.

As of 5.30pm on Wednesday, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Noida Police and the fire department were present at the spot to assist in the rescue of the remaining workers, police said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
As of 5.30pm on Wednesday, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Noida Police and the fire department were present at the spot to assist in the rescue of the remaining workers, police said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The incident took place around 11.50 am as a group of workers were busy in the construction work at a house in Nagla Hukum Village in Rabupura and its roof collapsed, said police.

“The owner, Mahavir Singh, was constructing third floor of the house. The slab or lintel had probably already been cast, and its shuttering was being removed today when the roof collapsed,” said ACP (Greater Noida) Sarthak Sengar.

On being alerted, a team from Rabupra Police Station reached the spot and called the National Disaster Response Force for rescue work. Police have identified a total of 11 construction workers, saying five of them, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, fled the scene soon after the collapse.

“Deceased Zeeshan, 22, from Jewar died while undergoing treatment at a hospital around 5 pm. While his co-workers Danish, 21, from Aligarh, along with Fardeen, 18, Shakeel, 38, Kamil, 20, and Nadeem, 30, all from Jewar, were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital,” said ACP Sengar.

“There is information that three construction workers are trapped inside. We are working towards rescuing them,” said station house officer (Rabupura) Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay.

As of 5:30pm on Wednesday, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Noida Police and the fire department were present at the spot to assist in the rescue of the remaining workers, police said.

“It was a three-storey building. Cutting the lintels of this building takes time. Although the NDRF and the Fire Service are both well-equipped, we ourselves want to ensure the rescue happens at the earliest,” said ACP Sagar. No case has been registered yet.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / 1 killed, five injured as roof collapses in Greater Noida; rescue work underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 22-year-old man died and five others were injured when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Rabupura, Greater Noida. Rescue teams are searching for additional workers believed trapped in the rubble. The incident occurred as construction workers were removing shuttering from the third floor. No case has been registered yet regarding the collapse.