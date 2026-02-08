Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    11 arrested after brawl outside mall in Noida

    Twelve people, including five security guards, were arrested after a drunken brawl outside Gardens Galleria mall in Noida over dancing disputes.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 4:40 AM IST
    By Asmita Seth
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Twelve people, including five security guards of Gardens Galleria mall, were arrested on Saturday following a drunken brawl outside the mall in Sector 39, police said.

    Screengrab of the video showing the brawl. (HT)
    Screengrab of the video showing the brawl. (HT)

    According to police, the dispute allegedly began over dancing outside a bar in the mall and the physical altercation took place when they came out of the mall. Medical tests of the accused suggested they were under the influence of alcohol.

    Videos of the brawl were later shared widely on social media, showing several people fighting outside a club.

    The arrested persons have been identified as Azad Alam, 22; Sharash, 35; Dheeraj Singh, 42; Hiren, 30; Mohit Sharma, 42; Sahib Singh, 27; Pradeep Kumar, 32; Satyam Kapoor, 25; Ajay, 24; Rajesh Kumar, 26; Shakeeb Warish, 27; and Monu Kumar, 28.

    Police said they received a call from someone at the mall, following which a team rushed to the spot. “They were all drinking excessively, which led to a fight on the dance floor of the club. The altercation was initially among two groups and later the security staff also got involved,” said Praveen Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Noida).

    No serious injuries were reported, police added.

    A case has been registered under sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 135 (assault or criminal force in an attempt to wrongfully confine a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said further sections may be added as the investigation progresses.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/11 Arrested After Brawl Outside Mall In Noida
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes