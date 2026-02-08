11 arrested after brawl outside mall in Noida

Twelve people, including five security guards of Gardens Galleria mall, were arrested on Saturday following a drunken brawl outside the mall in Sector 39, police said. Screengrab of the video showing the brawl. (HT)

According to police, the dispute allegedly began over dancing outside a bar in the mall and the physical altercation took place when they came out of the mall. Medical tests of the accused suggested they were under the influence of alcohol.

Videos of the brawl were later shared widely on social media, showing several people fighting outside a club.

The arrested persons have been identified as Azad Alam, 22; Sharash, 35; Dheeraj Singh, 42; Hiren, 30; Mohit Sharma, 42; Sahib Singh, 27; Pradeep Kumar, 32; Satyam Kapoor, 25; Ajay, 24; Rajesh Kumar, 26; Shakeeb Warish, 27; and Monu Kumar, 28.

Police said they received a call from someone at the mall, following which a team rushed to the spot. “They were all drinking excessively, which led to a fight on the dance floor of the club. The altercation was initially among two groups and later the security staff also got involved,” said Praveen Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Noida).

No serious injuries were reported, police added.

A case has been registered under sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 135 (assault or criminal force in an attempt to wrongfully confine a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said further sections may be added as the investigation progresses.