11-year-old killed, 27 others injured after bus rams into truck on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

An 11-year-old boy was killed when a passenger bus, collided with a moving truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The portion of the bus which was hit by the truck during collision. (HT Photo)

A further 27 passengers on the bus were injured in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in the vicinity.

According to the police, the accident took place around 2:30 am on Friday.

“After receiving the information, a team from Kasna police station, accompanied by senior police officials, rushed to the scene. Out of all the passengers on the bus, 28 sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, where one of them died” said Santosh Shukla, the officer in charge of Kasna police station.

“The bus was carrying a total of 65 passengers, all of whom were daily wage workers from Bihar, Nepal, and West Bengal. They were employed in the fields in Punjab and resided there with their families,” Shukla added.

The 11-year-old deceased has been identified as Ashish, hailing from Bhojpur in Bihar. During the investigation, it was discovered that the bus, bound for Bihar and started from Khanna in Punjab, met with the accident near Ladpura village, within the jurisdiction of Kasna police station in Greater Noida.

Shukla also added that the bus was hit in the middle by the truck and seemingly one of the vehicles suddenly changed the road lane on which they were travelling, resulting in the collision.

“The deceased’s family has taken the body back home following a post-mortem examination, while almost all the injured passengers have been discharged from the hospital and have returned home. No complaints have been received regarding the matter,” said the officer.

According to hospital authorities, all the injured individuals are in stable condition and out of danger.

Dr. (Brig) RK Gupta, the director of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, said that among the 28 injured brought to the hospital, the 11-year-old was in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Ten patients sustained severe injuries, including fractures, blunt trauma, and degloving injuries, while others had minor injuries. All admitted patients are stable. We worked tirelessly as a team and effectively managed the casualties. No patients were referred to another hospital,” Gupta said.

