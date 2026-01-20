19-year-old woman killed after Jaguar car crashes in Noida; 3 injured: Police

A 19-year-old woman died while three teenagers sustained injuries after a Jaguar was sandwiched between a truck and a divider on the Noida–Bhangel Elevated Road early Tuesday morning, police said. The car was crushed between a truck and the divider from the left side. (Sourced HT Photo)

The truck driver managed to flee the spot along with his vehicle.Multiple police teams have been formed to check CCTV cameras to identify the truck’s registration number.

The deceased has been identified as Falak Ahmad, 19, a resident of Sector 47 in Noida, police said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

“Early Tuesday morning, around 3:30am, we received an emergency call on 112 that a car had met with an accident on the Bhangel Elevated Road,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49.

“Upon receiving the information, a team from Sector 49 police reached the spot within a few minutes and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Falak was declared dead by doctors, while the other three teenagers are reported to be out of danger”, he said.

Also Read: Chandigarh: Court rejects untraced report in 2022 fatal accident case, asks police to probe again

During the investigation, it was revealed that when the teenagers were heading towards Sector 37 from the Bhangel to Aghapur side in Sector 41, their car was crushed between a truck and the divider from the left side.

“It came to light that when the car driver attempted to overtake the vehicle, the front right part of the Jaguar hit the truck and got sandwiched between the truck and the divider. The right side of the car was completely damaged, and Falak was seated on the right side of the back seat. She sustained severe head injuries,” Kumar said, adding that the truck driver did not stop and fled with the vehicle.

“The family members of the teenagers revealed that they used to study together at a library in Sector 76. The exact sequence of events will be ascertained after recording statements of the family members and the injured,” police said, adding that the post-mortem of the woman was conducted on Tuesday and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family members.

Further investigation is underway.