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    2 killed as motorbike hits divider on Delhi-Meerut Road

    A 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy died after their motorcycle hit a divider on Delhi-Meerut Road; liquor found at the scene.

    Published on: May 14, 2026 5:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Ghaziabad: A 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy riding a motorcycle were killed after their vehicle hit a roadside divider on the Delhi-Meerut Road near Meerut Crossing around on Wednesday, the police said.

    Ghaziabad India - May 13 2026 : Ghaziabad: Late last night, two youths on a bike met with an accident near the crossing on Delhi-Meerut Road. Due to high speed, the bike crashed into the divider. Both youths died in the accident and the bike was damaged . in Ghaziabad , India on Wednesday, May 13 2026. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)
    Ghaziabad India - May 13 2026 : Ghaziabad: Late last night, two youths on a bike met with an accident near the crossing on Delhi-Meerut Road. Due to high speed, the bike crashed into the divider. Both youths died in the accident and the bike was damaged . in Ghaziabad , India on Wednesday, May 13 2026. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

    Police identified the deceased as a 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both residents of Vijay Nagar and neighbour to each other.

    Officials said the duo were heading to their homes in Vijay Nagar on the Meerut-Ghaziabad carriageway when the incident took place at 1pm.

    “Police received a call from some passerby and a team rushed to the spot. The two injured were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Initial investigation found that their motorbike got damaged from the front and it was not rear-ended by any vehicle. We will, however, check the CCTV footage to ascertain exactly what happened,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Nandgram Circle) Ziauddin Ahmad told HT.

    “Police found no helmets at the incident site. A half-filled bottle of liquor and a glass were found in their handbag. We have ordered an autopsy. It appears that the bike lost balance and hit a divider near the Meerut crossing. The passersbys, upon inquiry, also told the police team that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. If families of the deceased submit a complaint, we will register an FIR and investigate,” the ACP added.

    Police, meanwhile, have seized the motorbike.

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