2 special poll observers appointed for GB Nagar

NOIDA: In the run-up to the general elections, two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers have been appointed as special poll observers by the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair elections in Gautam Budh Nagar district and for addressing voters’ grievances during the electoral process. The poll officers on Thursday chaired meetings of the district election officials and other administrative officers in Gautam Budh Nagar. (HT Photo)

The officers, named Srishti Chaudhry, and Rajrajeshwar (goes by single name), on Thursday chaired meetings of the district election officials and other administrative officers in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Voters and political party functionaries could lodge their complaints about the model code of conduct violations among other poll-related grievances to the officials who have been appointed for their redressal,” said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

The officers, stationed at Gautam Buddha University, will be available till the completion of the election process, the DM said.

According to the district administration officials, the poll observers are given several duties during the polls where they are required to tour their respective districts and review the preparations of elections.

On the day of election, the poll observers are required to remain on ground to ensure free and fair elections, said officials.

Talking to HT, Srishti Chaudhry, the poll observer for Gautam Budh Nagar, said that people with poll-related grievances can reach out to her.

“I have been personally visiting the tehsil offices, check-posts and meeting all the teams deputed in election duty, in order to ensure that the district is prepared to go for elections,” she said.

The officers can be reached out between 6pm and 7pm every day over phone number 9289342239, 9953302263, 9205617698 or meet personally at the international guest house of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration from Thursday commenced the process of filing nominations for the GB Nagar constituency after the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, 2024.

A total of 30 nomination forms were collected with no nomination papers being filed until Friday.

April 4 is the last day for filing nomination. The district, that comprises three constituencies—Noida, Dadri and Jewar — will go to polls on April 26, 2024.