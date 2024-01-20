211 ponds still encroached on in GB Nagar, admin tells NGT

Of the 1,018 ponds or water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar across the three zones of Jewar, Sadar and Dadri, at least 531 have been cleared of encroachments, while 211 continue to reel from encroachments, the National Green Tribunal was told on Tuesday. NOIDA, India - May 7, 2019: A view of pond sector 91, Noida authority to revive pond with help from experts, in NOIDA, India, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Photo by Virendra Singh Gosain/ Hindustan Times) to go with Vinod Rajput’s story. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

The status of water bodies in the district and the action taken for their restoration and management was filed separately before the green court by the Noida authority and the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on January 17, after the tribunal summoned in person the top officials of the district and asked them to submit the status report.

The tribunal directions came on a petition filed by resident Abshisht Kusum Gupta in February 2022, demanding protection, rejuvenation, and removal of encroachments from water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar.

In the report submitted to the NGT, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration stated,“Currently, the Jewar constituency has total 293 ponds and of these, 245 have been made free from encroachments while 29 are such ponds/waterbodies that are reeling under encroachments. In Sadar, of the total 245 ponds, 197 have been made free from encroachments and 48 continue to be encroached on. In Dadri, of the total 480 ponds, 134 are still reeling under encroachment and of these, action was already being taken at 89.”

The report further stated, “The district administration issued orders to remove encroachments from 17 of the 89 ponds. Of the remaining 45 water bodies/ponds, 26 are such that have been occupied for laying roads, or had railway tracks, among other things and thus, cannot be vacated.”

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar and subdivisional magistrate (Dadri) Alok Kumar Gupta appeared before the NGT in response to its summons.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “Orders have been issued to the subdivisional magistrate to ensure that action is taken to remove encroachments from 17 water bodies in Dadri. We are in compliance with the NGT orders and are taking measures for the rejuvenation and restoration of ponds.”

The Noida authority in its status report said, “The authority incorporates total 67 ponds ever since it came into existence, as per the revenue department records. Of these, 13 are totally rejuvenated and encroachment-free.”

“Of the total 68 ponds that fall under the jurisdiction of Noida authority, 13 (measuring 4.4 hectares) have been fully rejuvenated and made encroachment-free. We have developed 11.71 hectares into wetland. Besides, a new pond measuring around 3.5 hectare has been developed in Sector 135 and another pond in Sector 167 is upcoming on 4.5 hectares,” said deputygeneral manager (civil), Noida authority.

The Yamuna Expressway authority, the Greater Noida authority, and the forest department, meanwhile, sought more time to file their reports.

“We will be expediting the matter and providing detailed information on water bodies before the next hearing on March 19,” said divisional forest officer PK Srivastava.

“The authorities concerned had appeared before the tribunal on January 17. While the district administration and Noida authority have entered their responses on the status, the others are yet to do so. I will continue to fight for the restoration and management of water bodies as these are being neglected,” said the petitioner Abshisht K Gupta.

“I have been following the case and there is a lot that needs to be done for the development of water bodies in the district. Efforts should be taken on ground to make them self sustainable and should be incorporated in the master plans,” said environmentalist Vikrant Tongad.