22-year-old law student arrested for sexually assaulting classmate in Noida

A 22-year-old law student of a prominent university forced his way into a classmate’s house in Noida’s Sector 142 and sexually assaulted her on Monday night, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that he was arrested on Wednesday. The suspect and five of his friends assaulted the security guard at the high-rise society. (Representational image)

“The 22-year-old survivor, a first-year law student, lives with her sister in rented accommodation at a high-rise society in Sector 142,” said Hridesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police of Central Noida.

“In her complaint to police, the survivor said she had organised a party at her flat on Sunday night, which was attended by her classmates, including the suspect, who is a resident of Govindpuri in Delhi. During the party, the suspect sexually harassed her, and when she protested, he left the party and returned home,” said ADCP Katheriya.

“The next day, the suspect and five of his friends arrived at the high-rise society again, assaulted the security guard, and forced their way into the survivor’s flat, where he sexually assaulted her again,” ADCP Katheriya added.

“The woman and her sister approached Sector 142 police station on Monday to file a complaint against the suspect. A case was registered on Monday under sections 147 (rioting), 352 (assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and the suspect was arrested on Wednesday,” said ADCP Katheriya.

The suspect’s name has been withheld to protect the survivor’s identity.

The police served notices to the suspect’s friends to join the investigation, said police officers.

