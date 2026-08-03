Noida man riding sports bike dies after being hit by SUV in Sector 99, family says car driver ‘fled from hospital’

A 23-year-old man died after an SUV allegedly hit his sports motorcycle at three-way intersection near Sector 99 in Noida, police said on Sunday, adding that a case was registered and the SUV driver was later arrested.

The incident took place around 2 pm as the victim was heading towards Sector 49 from Sector 99 on his sports bike (Aprilia RS 457cc) when an SUV (Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara) allegedly hit his bike at the T-junction. (HT Archive)

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Police identified the victim as a resident of Lotus Panache in Sector 110, Noida and the accused as a resident of Sector 27.

According to police, the incident took place around 2 pm on Saturday as the victim was heading towards Sector 49 from Sector 99 on his sports bike (Aprilia RS 457cc) when an SUV (Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara) allegedly hit his bike at the T-junction.

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“The biker was travelling straight, while the SUV driver was negotiating a turn when the incident took place,” a senior police officer involved in the investigation told HT, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the impact of the collision was so intense that the front wheel of the bike broke apart, while the front right side of the car was completely damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the impact of the collision was so intense that the front wheel of the bike broke apart, while the front right side of the car was completely damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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As locals spotted the incident, they rescued the biker and took him to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Subsequently, police were alerted on emergency helpline number 112.

‘He fled after seeing my son’s condition'

The victim’s mother, a doctor by profession, stated in her police complaint filed at the Sector 39 police station, said, “As the car driver observed that my son’s condition was serious, he fled from the hospital.”

“When I reached the hospital around 3pm, I was informed that my son had succumbed to his injuries,” the FIR, seen by HT, read.

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Police said the Lucknow-registered SUV was seized and taken to the police station.

“On the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the car driver at Sector 39 police station, and he was arrested on Sunday,” DP Shukla, station house officer, Sector 39, told HT.

Officials said the victim’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday and later the body was handed over to the family members.